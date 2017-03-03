A gym in Scranton, Pennsylvania has turned off the rolling news coverage on the TV screens in front of those keeping fit because political discussions have almost come to blows.

The Greater Scranton YMCA said it would only consider turning on the news again if tempers cooled and it could be watched without people arguing.

"There was one [argument] that was broken up by another member that was just about ready to go physical," Greater Scranton YMCA CEO, Trish Fisher, told NBC.

"We've had members step forward saying that they've felt a little uncomfortable about the arguments that were going on over the politics."

They have had plenty of controversy to get heated up about, following the US election won by Donald Trump.

His victory despite Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote, immigration policies and political appointments have given plenty for the gym goers to talk about.

In his first address to the joint houses of Congress, Trump pushed unity while pointedly gesturing towards Democrats in the audience who he has accused of obstructing him for political reasons.

The gym has said that there will still be TV for exercisers to watch but it will mostly be made up of ESPN, a series of sport channels, and the Weather Channel.