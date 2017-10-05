A former health teacher from the US town of Kennebunk, Maine, has been indicted on multiple sexual assault charges after being accused of having sexual relationship with a teen student.

The relationship between the teacher and student came to light in June when the teenage boy tried to take his life.

Jill Lamontagne turned herself in at the Kennebunk Police on Wednesday (4 October) after being indicted Tuesday on at least 14 charges, which include six counts of gross sexual assault, two counts of unlawful sexual contact and six counts of abuse of a minor.

Kennebunk Deputy Chief of Police Michael Nugent told The Daily Mail: "The indictment was the culmination of an investigation into a relationship Lamontagne allegedly had with a juvenile, male student while she was a teacher at the school."

The mother of a son and a daughter was, however, released on $1,000 (£758) bail and is scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court on 22 December.

In June this year, the 17-year-old victim tried to take his life after consuming a cocktail of medications. He later told his aunt that he and his teacher had been involved in a sexual relationship, and that he was "so sorry for all the bad things he did", court documents filed by the student's mother stated.

Upon the family's complaint, Lamontagne was placed on administrative leave while the school district investigated the allegations against her. She had worked as a teacher at Kennebunk High School for five years.

In September, the 29-year-old resigned from her position, which was accepted by the school's board of directors on 18 September.

Meanwhile, Lamontagne's attorney – Scott Gardner – said that his client has denied the allegations and is planning to plead not guilty during her court appearance in December.

"The charges are completely untrue, period. These allegations arise from a high school rumour which consisted of the fantasies of an emotionally troubled 18-year-old," Gardner added.