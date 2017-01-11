Russian operatives claim they have compromising personal and financial information about President-elect Donald Trump, intel officials revealed in classified documents presented to Trump and President Barack Obama last week. The allegations partly came from memos collected by a former British intelligence operative.

According to CNN, the FBI is investigating the credibility and accuracy of the allegations, which are based on information from Russian sources. The agency has not confirmed essential details about Trump in the memos.

Four senior US intelligence chiefs — Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI DirectorJames Comey, CIA Director John Brennan and NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers — presented the classified briefings to Obama and Trump. The allegations were included in a two-page synopsis appended to a report commissioned by Obama on Russia's interference in the election.

Officials included the synopsis to make Trump aware that the allegations involving him were circulating around intelligence agencies, CNN reported. The synopsis also proved that Russia had information potentially damaging to both Republicans and Democrats, but chose to only release information harmful to Democrats and their nominee Hillary Clinton.

Two national security officials told CNN that the synopsis also included allegations that there was a continuous exchange of information between Trump surrogates and operatives for the Russian government during the campaign. Allegations about communications between Trump's campaign and Russia prompted former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid to write to Comey in October.

Trump's transition team has declined to comment to CNN about the allegations.