Slamming the US-led global "war on terrorism", North Korean media accused the country of state-sponsored terrorism and of suppressing American adversaries to continue its dominance in the world.

"The US 'war on terrorism' is an extra-large crime against humanity that spawned the worst refugee problem by causing ceaseless terrorism, vicious cycle of revenges and blood-stained armed conflict," an indictment released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday (19 March) read.

The news agency accused the Western power of using the 11 September 2001 terrorist attack (9/11 attacks) as an excuse to infringe upon sovereign territories. It also condemned the US' increasing military operations in Asia and the Middle East.

"It is the strategy and purpose of the US 'war on terrorism' to train terrorists and steadily spread terrorism on one hand and perpetrate military intervention in sovereign states under the signboard of 'combating terrorism' on the other and, furthermore, carry out their scenario for world domination.

"The US forces, which were deployed mainly in Europe during the Cold War era, are being reorganised, centering around Asia in the new century," the indictment said in an apparent reference to the recent increased US deployments in the Korean peninsula.

Washington is further considering increasing military presence and deploying defence assets in the peninsula as part of its commitment to protect ally South Korea from growing threats from the Kim Jong-un regime's aggressive nuclear and missile programme.

Mentioning the range of sanctions imposed by the US on Pyongyang to deter it from conducting nuclear and missile tests, the indictment accused Washington of "escalating the danger of a nuclear war" by taking such actions and falsely labeling the North as a "proliferator of weapons of mass destruction" and a "rogue state".

"All facts go to clearly prove that the US "anti-terrorism war" is a new form of brutal war of aggression for bringing down the anti-US independent countries and realising its ambition for world domination," the KCNA indictment noted.

KCNA also highlighted US military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq accusing the country of being "the worst human rights abuser and the world's biggest anti- human rights country". It added that the use of drones in the counter-terrorism operations in the Middle East is a campaign of "man-killing" which is in violation of international law and the principle of humanitarianism.