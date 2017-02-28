The US raid on an al-Qaeda compound in Yemen in January reportedly did not produce any significant intelligence, US officials said.

Senior officials told NBC News that they were not aware of any intelligence from the raid, which killed a navy SEAL William Ryan Owens and several other civilians. Few people in the Pentagon had said that the operation yielded "actionable intelligence".

A senior Congressional official, who was briefed about the matter, said that Trump administration still has to explain reasons for the raid and the need to use ground troops in Yemen.

Pentagon officials called it a "site exploitation mission" planned to gather intelligence. Other officials have, however, said that the operation intended to capture or kill one or more insurgents.

The plans for the raid began during Obama administration, but were not given the green light. Trump approved the move just a few days after assuming office.

A former NATO commander and NBC analyst James Stavridis said: "Certainly the Obama administration, particularly by the end of its eight-year run, was very cautious in moving forward with any kind of military activity. A new administration I think naturally is going to be spring-loaded to move out and demonstrate something."

This development comes even as the killed Navy seal's father Bill Owens questioned Trump administration and the raid's premise on Sunday, (26 February).

He said in an interview to Miami Herald "Why at this time did there have to be this stupid mission when it wasn't even barely a week into [President Trump's] administration? For two years prior ... everything was missiles and drones (in Yemen)....Now all of a sudden we had to make this grand display?"

On multiple occasions, the White House claimed that the mission was a success. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said "We gathered an unbelievable amount of intelligence that will prevent the potential deaths or attacks on American soil."

However, multiple senior officials pushed back on that assessment and told NBC News that they did not see enough evidence to support that claim.