A number of soldiers have been injured in an apparent insider attack by an Afghan fighter at a base in northern Afghanistan, according to reports.

Early reports suggested the soldiers were killed in the attack, but an official told Reuters the soldiers have just been wounded. Their conditions are not currently known.

Abdul Qahar Araam, spokesperson for the Afghan Army's 209th Corps, told Reuters: "We are investigating."

The US military command in Kabul confirmed that it was "aware of an incident" at Camp Shaheen.

The camp, in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Shariff, is the headquarters of the 209th Corps.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

