Justin Gatlin upstaged Usain Bolt to win 100m gold in a stunning end to the Jamaican sprint legend's individual career at the World Athletics Championships in London. The world record holder made a poor start and was unable to recover as Gatlin, who has twice been banned for doping, came through in lane eight to beat fellow countryman Christian Coleman to the title.

The 21-year-old Coleman had looked on course to claim gold but faltered in the final 20 meters as Gatlin came through to win just his third world gold. Bolt was forced to settle to bronze, provoking loud boos around the Olympic Stadium due to the victor's chequered history.

"My start was killing me," said Bolt. "Normally I get better in the rounds and that killed me. That was the reason I lost. I came out here and did my best. I knew if I didn't get the start I was going to be in trouble."

Bolt will compete once more - in the men's 4x100m relay - before the curtain comes down on one of the most glittering careers in global sport.

He had stumbled into the final after suffering the first semi-final defeat of his career, with Coleman progressing as the fastest qualifier. But unlike much of his career, Bolt was unable rediscover his best form in time to end his solo sprint career in winning fashion.

Neither he or Coleman were able to hold off Gatlin, 35, who produced one of the great sporting shocks of the modern era. "I tuned out the crowd through the rounds," the New York athlete said of the negative crowd reaction. "The people love me are here cheering for me. It is Usain Bolt's last race to be able to run against him through the years is amazing."