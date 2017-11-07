One person is believed to have been shot following reports of an "active shooter situation" close to the University of South Carolina.

The University of South Carolina Upstate in Spatanburg issued a Twitter alert warning that shots had been fired.

One person is reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, according to The Independent.

The campus was earlier put on lockdown, but the University has now reported that the lockdown has been lifted.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Bobo told the Associated Press that the shooting occurred at an apartment complex next to the school's campus

Police and emergency services are on the scene, at the Campus Edge apartments.

No arrests have been reported.

More follows.