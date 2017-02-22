A month after vanishing during a trip to Las Vegas, missing Utah 17-year-old Sarah Dunsey has been reunited with her family. Details of the teenager's kidnapping are beginning to emerge, but the FBI has not confirmed she was "sexually trafficked".

Her mother, Amie Dunsey, posted an emotional video of the girl being reunited with her siblings after she was found by authorities in Venice, California. According to the New York Daily News, the teenager was taken to hospital and cared for by her mother and grandmother before returning home.

In the emotional video posted on Facebook on Sunday (19 February), Sarah is seen hugging her siblings as someone is heard crying in the background.

Amie Dunsey wrote: "Many people are curious about what happened and we are anxious to hear more details. We will share a little bit more in the coming week. We appreciate your continued support and kindness."

The girl's stepfather, Todd Ellis told Dailymail.com: "She doesn't remember a lot [about what happened].

"She was pretty open with the police but I don't know exactly what was said and we don't know what the charges are. We now have to let them [the police] do their job."

Ellis added: "She [Sarah] got really upset when it was reported where we live. She kept saying: 'They'll find me, they'll find me.' She is really scared," he said.

Dunsey vanished from the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on 15 January 2017 during a weekend away with her boyfriend. Ellis said Dunsey's boyfriend left her to go to the restroom and returned to find his girlfriend missing after allegedly being sedated with a date rape drug, the Daily Mail reported.

"People have said things like, 'she was a runaway, she meant to leave [Las Vegas]'. She didn't," Ellis said. "She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Her family took to social media on 5 February. Amie Dunsey then released a video on 14 February pleaded for information on her daughter's whereabouts.

The teenager was found on Friday (17 February) in Venice Beach, California in the company of two men, one of whom has since been released. The FBI is believed to be investigating but would not comment on the case.