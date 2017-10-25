In an unusual case, a judge in Utah, US, issued an eviction notice to an unborn baby after her pregnant mother was tired of waiting for labour to begin. Incredibly, the baby complied within 12 hours.

Kaylee Bays was pregnant with her third child, a girl, and experienced contractions on 16 October, two weeks ahead of her due date. She was hopeful her baby was on the way, but the contractions stopped.

The next day, she returned to her job as a judicial assistant at the Fourth District Court in Provo. She jokingly asked Judge Lynn Davis to serve an eviction notice on her baby.

He agreed and a "legal" notice addressed to Gretsel, who is the occupier of "Mummy Belly Lane, Womb, Utah," was signed.

"You have committed a nuisance because: Mummy is uncomfortable and running out of room for you," the notice read.

"Too much heartburn and rib-kicking, and I'm sick of waddling. You are required to vacate the premises within three calendar days, counting weekends and holidays."

Within 12 hours of the eviction notice being served, Baby Gretsel was born.

The notice was shared on Facebook by American Fork Hospital, where Bays gave birth to her baby girl.

The hospital also shared Judge Lynn Davis' thoughts on the success of his eviction notice.

"He told Kaylee that in 31 years, this was the first time he'd ever been asked to sign an eviction notice for a foetus," they wrote. "It must have had some effect because just 12 hours later, Baby Gretsel was born."

″She didn't want to be in contempt of court," Bays joked.