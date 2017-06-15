Legia Warsaw midfielder Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe believes his career would have been "completely different" if his proposed move to Everton had not been "deliberately blocked".

Odjidja-Ofoe, 28, came close to moving to Merseyside from Belgian outfit Club Brugge in 2012, but missed out on a taste of Premier League life because the move was registered four minutes after the deadline had passed.

He did eventually move to England in 2014, spending two years at Norwich City, but believes his footballing career would have taken a very different path if his mooted switch to Goodison Park came to fruition.

"The transfer was registered four minutes too late," Odjidja-Ofoe told Sport Foot, relayed by Sport Witness. "Had I signed for Everton a day earlier, my career would be completely different. On the last day of the window, I was ready to sign somewhere.

"Five minutes before midnight, my agent got the green light. I signed a blank contract. I didn't even know how much I'd earn or how long I'd be staying. We had to talk with Everton about that. Later, I learnt that someone had deliberately blocked my transfer."

Looking at his career trajectory since his failed Everton move, it looks like the Blues did not miss out on anything special. Since leaving Club Brugge in 2014 the former Gent and Anderlecht youth star has plied his trade for Norwich, Rotherham United and Legia Warsaw and has not built on his initial promise, which was highlighted by Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany when Everton's interest was made public.

Everton fans might not even know it but their club has done an incredible bit of business. Vadis Odjija is a top player, mark my words. — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) September 1, 2012

In terms of signing midfielders in the present, Everton are hopeful of concluding a deal for Ajax captain Davy Klaassen before the end of the week. Ronald Koeman's side are looking to finalise the £26m move in the coming days and are also interested in luring Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson to Merseyside.