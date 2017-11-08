Valencia are reportedly confident that Andreas Pereira will remain at the club until the end of the 2017/18 season.

The 21-year-old moved to the Mestalla Stadium on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United on the final day of the summer transfer window. So far, he has started in only four matches this season.

Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler's impressive start has forced Pereira to spend time on the bench. The Red Devils had an option to recall from his loan spell in January and United were considering an option of bringing him to Old Trafford during the mid-season.

According to the Spanish publication Superdeporte, Valencia manager Marcelino wants to keep the midfielder at the club until the end of the current campaign. The La Liga outfit's hierarchy also share the same opinion as they are keen on retaining the player.

Pereira is aware that an opportunity to continue at Valencia until the end of the season will help him get more opportunity. He and his representatives are not aware of any potential decision from United to recall him in January.

"When I signed, I knew that this clause existed. But now I am calm, focused on Valencia. Nobody called me from Manchester [United]," Pereira was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"I'm calm, if they want them to go back they'll call. I want to stay here for the whole season because I'm fit, I feel good... If I had to go back it would be difficult again."

The former PSV Eindhovem academy midfielder impressed during the league clashes against Alaves and Leganes. He assisted in both the games as Los Che went on to clinch a collective of six points in those two fixtures.

It has helped Valencia sit second in the table with 27 points, four points behind leaders Barcelona. Pereira has scored one goal and registered three assists in nine league appearances for Marcelino's side this season.