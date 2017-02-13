Love is in the air, at least in the Hallmark stores and candy shops. Valentine's Day might mean celebrations for those with a significant other (S.O), but for the rest, it is just another day when movie channels play romantic comedies on a loop.

If you are single this year and do not have any special plans to celebrate the day of love, there's no reason to be miserable. Here's a healthy mix of cynicism and wit as IBTimes UK compiles popular anti-love quotes to brighten your day.

Love is a promise delivered already broken. - Steve Martin

By all means marry; if you get a good wife, you'll become happy; if you get a bad one, you'll become a philosopher. — Socrates

A kiss may ruin a human life. — Oscar Wilde

You can't buy love, but you can pay heavily for it. — Henny Youngman

Marriage is like a tense, unfunny version of 'Everybody Loves Raymond', only it doesn't last 22 minutes. It lasts forever. — Knocked Up

Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes. — Jim Carrey

Romance has been elegantly defined as the offspring of fiction and love. — Isaac Disraeli

The most happy marriage I can picture or imagine to myself would be the union of a deaf man to a blind woman. — Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Honeymoon: A short period of doting between dating and debating. — Ray Bandy

Today is Valentine's Day - or, as men like to call it, Extortion Day! - Jay Leno

What's love but a secondhand emotion? — Tina Turner

Men should be like Kleenex, soft, strong and disposable - Cher

Married men live longer than single men. But married men are a lot more willing to die. — Johnny Carson

My love is expansive. Your love is expensive. ― Jarod Kintz