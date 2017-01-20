Vampire Diaries season 8 is set to return with another interesting episode where Damon Salvatore will be disturbed by Elena Gilbert's memories.

Damon, who was initially troubled after seeing Elena's necklace, will have to undergo more pain as Sybil will taunt him with more of his girlfriend's memories in the upcoming episode. The Salvatore vampire sees Sybil wearing the same blue dress as Elena's and assumes her as the love of his life.

Click here to watch episode 9 titled The Simple Intimacy of the Near Touch live online. The link is visible only in the US.

The official synopsis for episode 9 titled The Simple Intimacy of the Near Touch reads: Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) return to Mystic Falls at Sybil's (guest star Nathalie Kelley) request as she is still in search of the historical artifact. Bonnie (Kat Graham) returns from Paris wearing a vile of Enzo's (Michael Malarkey) blood making Caroline (Candice King), wonder if she will become a vampire. Stefan, Damon, Caroline, Bonnie and Enzo all attend the Miss Mystic Falls pageant where Sybil continues to taunt Damon with memories of Elena.

Elena's name in almost each episode has strengthened the fan theory that Nina Dobrev may return for the final episodes of the series. The actress, in a recent interview, revealed that she is not allowed to speak about her return to the show.

Show creator Julie Plec, meanwhile; has announced that she has completed the script for the finale which is scheduled to air in April this year. "Today, as Obama leaves us, k-dub and I finished the final script," she tweeted.

The The Vampire Diaries airs every Friday at 8pm CT on The CW.