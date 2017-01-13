After taking a month's break, The Vampire Diaries season 8 is returning on CW with the rest of the episodes on 12 January. The supernatural series is currently focusing on Damon and Stefan Salvatore's difficult situation as the brothers have switched off their humanity.

Click here to watch episode 8 titled We Have History Together live online.

To alter Damon's slavery under Sybil, Caroline played a trick and wrapped Elena's old necklace in the gift she wanted him to give to Sybil. As a result, the elder Salvatore brother ripped his master's heart after seeing Caroline's gift for her and left her to die. However, contrary to his expectations, Sybil will be alive in the 13 Friday episode.

It is not yet clear whether Damon has turned on his humanity as according to the official synopsis he and his younger brother have joined anger management classes, not to control their temper but in search of their next victim.

Stefan, who did not have a good time in the entire eighth season, finally sacrificed his life to save Caroline's daughters and agreed to Cade's demand that he lose his humanity. Understanding the depth of love for her and her children, Caroline will seek Bonnie's help in bringing him back to Mystic Falls, in the upcoming episodes.

In the future episodes, the duo will try to enter Damon's mind to find a solution for Stefan's freedom from Cade.

The official synopsis reads: Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) attend an anger management support group looking for their next victim. Sybil (guest star Nathalie Kelley) is still alive and teaching a group of high school students who she'll later use as leverage to get Caroline (Candice King) to locate a historical artifact that can be used against her. Meanwhile, Stefan and Damon continue their commitment to Cade as they test the morals of a young doctor, Tara.

The eighth and final season of The Vampire Diaries airs every Friday at 8pm CT on The CW.