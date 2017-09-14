The British editor of Vanity Fair, Henry Porter, has compared the recent actions of Theresa May to those of Adolf Hitler.

In an opinion piece published by the culture magazine and website on the 12 September, Porter discusses how May and the Conservatives are attempting to "seize power" in the midst of a turbulent time in Westminster.

The piece, entitled 'Theresa May takes her darkest, most desperate turn yet', suggests that the current direction of the government has a "chilling historical echo" to the times of Nazi Germany.

Despite suggesting that making Nazi comparisons are an overreach, Porter goes onto compare May to the Nazi dictator.

The most controversial element of the piece reads:

"Allusions to Nazi Germany are generally overwrought, but this is no exaggeration: Prime Minister Theresa May does not have an absolute majority in the British Parliament, just as Hitler didn't in the Reichstag in 1933, which is why she has been forced to resort to his strategy."