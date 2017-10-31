Raphael Varane has been left out of Real Madrid's 19-man travelling squad to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night (1 November) after suffering a muscle injury during Los Blancos' 2-1 defeat at Girona on Sunday.

Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal, Mateo Kovacic, Keylor Navas and Luca Zidane have also been left at home due to different fitness issues with Zinedine Zidane calling 17-year-old goalkeeper Moha Ramos from the second team to complete the list.

Varane, 24, was already unable to train with the rest of his teammates on Monday after being forced off at half-time during the surprising La Liga defeat to Girona due to an unspecified muscle injury.

Nacho took Varane's place in the heart of the back-line during the second part of that game and the Spanish international is also expected to start alongside Sergio Ramos when Real Madrid visit Tottenham on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Isco also ended the Sunday's encounter with a knock but the Spanish playmaker has made Zinedine Zidane's 19-man squad to face Tottenham and should be ready to partner Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the attack at Wembley.

Bale, Carvajal, Kovacic, Navas and third keeper Luca missed the 1-1 draw with Tottenham and at the Santiago Bernabeu on 17 October and, as previously expected, they have all failed to recover in time to feature in the reverse fixture.

Furthermore, Navas will also miss the trip to Wembley with the Real Madrid number one having been out of action since suffering a recurrence of a thigh injury when Real received Tottenham two weeks ago.

Former Espanyol keeper Kiko Casilla has started the last three Real Madrid games between the sticks during Navas' absence and is also expected to make Zidane's starting line-up on Wednesday night.

Nevertheless, the Real Madrid boss has been forced to promote 17-year-old Moha from the second team to serve as the second keeper against Tottenham as his son Luca is also out due to a shoulder issue.