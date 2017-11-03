Veronica Mars star Brad Bufanda has committed suicide, his representative has confirmed.

The 34-year-old's body was discovered by a homeless passerby on a Los Angeles street at around 1am according to TMZ. He had apparently jumped from a nearby building.

Authorities said a suicide note addressed to his parents was found on or near his body. In the letter he thanked the people in his life.

The former child star made his film debut in Pocket Ninjas, aged ten and continued to win roles throughout his teens.

He was best known for his portrayal of Felix Toombs in the teen drama Veronica Mars, which also starred Kristen Bell.

He also had roles in Roseanne, CSI: Miami, Malcolm in the Middle, Boston Public and Days of our Lives. While he had few professional acting roles in the last few years, recently his career seemed to be on the rise after he won roles in two feature films.

At the time of his death he was working on a romantic comedy, Stan the Man.

In a statement Brad's management company spoke of their devastation.

"We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being," they wrote.

"He was reviving his career having just completed two movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time."

In previous years, Brad had posted a series of images to social media reflecting on his declining Hollywood career and alluding to health problems.