India captain Virat Kohli was in full praise of England and says the Three Lions are a "very balanced side" ahead of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

The cricket event will kick-start on 1 June when host nation England take on Bangladesh on 1 June. Since losing the ODI series to South Africa in early 2016, they have won five out six series played. Their only series defeat came at the hands of India earlier this calendar year.

England are in the middle of their three-match ODI series against the Proteas and have already taken a 1-0 lead after winning the first match. Kohli says there is no sign of weakness in the current English side.

"I think England are a very, very balanced side. One of the two best balanced sides in the world at the moment. They bat right down to 9 or 10, they are all explosive players, five or six guys can bat and bowl, and they are gun fielders as well," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Kohli as saying.

"We experienced that in India, they are pretty hard to get past, and that's something that is going to be a challenge for every other team in the Champions Trophy as well. We always related to England as a very strong Test team, but in last two or three years post [the 2015] World Cup, they've really changed the way they play their cricket."

"I don't think they've scored anything less than 330 now, which moves the game on pretty rapidly. It is indeed a challenge for all sides that play against them. Credit to them for shaping their short-format cricket so well, and I'm sure they'll be eager to go a long way in this tournament as well."

Kohli: England have no weakness

When asked if England have any weakness, India's captain said: "Not at the moment, especially in their conditions, they are pretty strong."

"When a side plays in that manner for so long, when it doesn't click it goes against you pretty quickly. But they have managed to continue that mindset pretty well, I don't see anyone taking a backwards step at any stage of the game, and that is pretty amazing to see."

England hosted the last edition of the Champions Trophy in 2013 and India won the tournament that was led by MS Dhoni. The 2017 Champions Trophy will be Kohli's first major event as a captain of his national side.