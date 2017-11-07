Ariana Grande's fans love it when she posts a selfie, and that's exactly what the singer delivered today.

The 24-year-old pop sensation appeared to be enjoying a girls' night out with her girlfriend Alexa Luria which she captioned "♡ gwagp" and the ladies appeared to be dressed in all-black clothing.

Grande also showed her followers that she had gone back to peroxide blonde hair, which she wore in her trademark high ponytail. She oozed 90s vibes with a black choker necklace as she further glamourised her look with diamond earrings and winged eyeliner with nude lips.

Some of her 115m fans were quick to praise the latest selfies, with the most recent one being taken from the inside of a vehicle.

One commented: "Very beautiful" as another said: "Cuties mastering the art of pouting".

A third added: "So beautiful and cute ariana i love youuuuuu ".

The snaps come as Grande very nearly broke the internet with her Halloween efforts last week.

The One More Time hitmaker blew fans away with her couples costume with boyfriend Mac Miller as Katinka and Mugatu from Zoolander. The stylish villains are played by Milla Jovovich and Will Ferrellin the 2001 hit comedy and again in the 2016 sequel.

Grande looked every inch the baddie as she stunned in a feathered red corset top and choker necklace, while holding a fake puppy in one snap. Her rapper boyfriend Miller, 25, donned Mugatu's crazy blonde hair and bejewelled sunglasses, along with a tassel-covered coat.

Followers were impressed with Grande and Miller's efforts, with one fan telling them: "Woah this is the most dope costume i have seen so far".

Though she met Miller years before and collaborated with him on her first major hit The Way in 2013, the pair only began dating in September of last year, but seem happier than ever.