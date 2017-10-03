Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane will find it difficult to turn down a move to Manchester United or Real Madrid next summer if he fails to capture the Premier League title this season, according to a former top-flight chairman. The 24-year-old is building a reputation as one of the best finishers in world football but has yet to win a piece of silverware in his professional career.

Kane took his goal tally for club and country to 13 this season with a double at Huddersfield Town at the weekend. He will lead the Three Lions attack when Gareth Southgate's side go in pursuit of World Cup qualification against Slovenia and Lithuania this week.

But questions are being asked over whether Tottenham can match the trajectory of Kane's career, with the club continuing to fall short of winning major honours. And ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes that should United or Real come calling next summer than the double Premier League golden boot winner would be hard pressed to turn down a move away from north London.

"I'm not trying to be disrespectful to Tottenham, but if Manchester United come calling for Harry Kane, or Real Madrid – with an ageing forward line – come calling for Harry Kane, I think in a year's time it will be very difficult for Harry Kane, at his peak, with Tottenham potentially not winning the Premier League and maybe struggling to even get into the Champions League, to resist the opportunity to move along," Jordan told Talksport.

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood and six-time Premier League champion Phil Neville have also expressed concern that as silverware continues to elude Kane – Mauricio Pochettino's side finished second last season – he could be a target for some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Pochetttino has dismissed the notion that Kane needs trophies to stay at Tottenham, highlighting the new contract the ex-Millwall loanee signed last December, which runs until 2022, as a sign of his commitment. Nevertheless, that has not prevented club being linked with a move for Kane.

United have continually been mentioned as a possible destination for Kane and reports in the summer via The Independent claimed Tottenham were only considering listening to bids approaching £200m. The Old Trafford side are understood to be waiting for Kane to requeswt a move away from Spurs before firming up their interest. And according to Neville, leaving Spurs is the only way Kane can become a world-class player.

"He could have to leave Spurs to become that top, top world-class Robert Lewandowski-type player," Neville told BBC Sport. "If Spurs maintain being a top-four team, that will not be good enough for Harry Kane.

"I think he needs to be challenging for Ballon d'Ors. I think he needs to be challenging for Champions Leagues and if Spurs are always going to be that 'nearly team', eventually he will want to leave and join a Real Madrid or a Barcelona.

"There will always be a doubt about Harry Kane until he gets to that level. The Ballon d'Or puts you up to greatness, it puts you up on that pedestal to be the best. I think Cristiano Ronaldo's main goal in life now, Lionel Messi's maybe as well, is to win the Ballon d'Or as it shows they are the best in the world.