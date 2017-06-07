Shane Warne recently stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could not afford him as a potential coach for India.

With current coach Anil Kumble's contract set to expire following the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy on 18 June, a number of applicants have made their case for the role, including Virender Sehwag, Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus, former India A coach Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh.

As for Warne, the former Australian spinner claims the BCCI could not afford him even if he was up for the task as he would be "too expensive."

"I am very expensive, I don't think they can afford me," Warne said, as quoted on Mid-Day. "Virat Kohli and me can have a good partnership, but as I said, I am very, very expensive."

The 47-year-old later took to Twitter to clarify his comments, stating that he was not being serious and that he told it to someone in an elevator tongue-in-cheek.

Regardless, IBTimes UK have compiled some of the best Twitter reactions to Warne's comments.

Look whose talking. I guess Cricket Australia is struggling to pay money to their own players. "Tongue in cheek" ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜‚ — Niket parmar (@ParmarNiket) June 7, 2017

I agree. We playing good. 'Can't afford' an Aussie dismantling it again. — à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥€à¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥‚ ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@shwe87) June 7, 2017

Lol .. Yes ! After Greg Chappell , India can't afford another Australian disaster — Maruti Jha (@MarutiJha) June 7, 2017

What if they include a couple of supermodels on top of the salary package, Warnie? — Aaron (@aaron84169066) June 7, 2017

Shane Warne says, India cannot afford him as a coach.



What he means to say, we already have the greatest spinner Rajdeep with us to coach. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 7, 2017

Shane warne says India can't afford him as a coach.

Pls someone tell him about result of Snapchat CEO Evan spiegel's remark. — MazelTov (@runjhunmehrotra) June 7, 2017

1% of the income coming from Virat Kohli's ads can hire you for 5 years. Forget talking about BCCI.https://t.co/c3g64JxIBX — Gautam (@gautamverma23) June 6, 2017