Vicky Pattison's before and after photos of her weight loss transformation have been garnering a lot of praise from her fans, who have even compared her to Megan Fox.

The former Geordie Shore star took to social media to share two snaps, one of which shows her flaunting her trimmed beach body in a black two-piece bikini. In the other she appears heavier and is wearing a pink swimwear underneath a body-hugging yellow outfit.

Alongside the pictures, the 29-year-old wrote that her life is chaotic but she tries to be the best mother to her children. Despite her hectic schedule, she adds that she takes out the time to work out whenever possible.

"Believe and achieve... I'm having a hard week — I've travelled loads, not had the best news, I'm stressed, tired, between about 4 different houses, living out of suitcases and being pulled in a lot of different directions... I'm not complaining (although I sound like it.. ) I'm super grateful... I'm just a bit tired," she wrote next to the photos she shared on Instagram.

"But I know I'm no different to any other busy women out there — hustlin, working, training hard, bringing up children and just generally being female bosses!! What helps keep me sane when I'm on the go and training isn't always possible are my @minivnutrition supplements and shakes!! Perfect way to keep my nutrition bang on without loads of hassle... Lasses, check us out www.minivnutrition.com "

Pattison's weight loss transformation has sparked a meltdown, with fans rushing to the comments section to praise the actress.

A fan commented, "Absolute respect to you!! So inspiring and motivational!" while another added, "Honestly thought I was looking at Megan Fox"

Someone else said, "You look amazing you should be so proud of yourself well done chick," and another added, "Awesome @vickypattison you look amazing".