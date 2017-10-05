Victor Lindelof has dismissed speculation that he is unsettled at Manchester United, saying that he has "good dialogue" with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

The Sweden international, a £31m ($41m) summer arrival from Benfica, has made only four appearances for United this season and is yet to make his Premier League debut, with Mourinho opting for Phil Jones and Eric Bailly as his first-choice centre-back pairing.

Lindelof said tough competition for places is the norm at Old Trafford and added that he was ready to be patient to play in the Premier League.

"I feel no stress. I'm in one of the world's best clubs, it's clear that it's tough competition. But it may have the time it takes," the centre-back was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News.

Asked to elaborate on his relationship with Mourinho, the Swede added: "It's between me and him. But we talk and have a good dialogue."

Lindelof came in for criticism from pundits for his performances in pre-season and in the Uefa Super Cup defeat against Real Madrid in August, but the 23-year-old made it clear he paid no attention to what the press wrote about him.

"I do not care what they are writing," he said. "I do not even know what they are writing."

Lindelof won three Portuguese league titles with Benfica after joining the Lisbon club from Vasteras in 2012. He was a member of the Sweden Under-21 side that won the Uefa European U-21 Championship in 2015.

The 22-year-old made 32 league appearances in Benfica's title-winning 2016/17 season, scoring one goal.

He has featured in both of United's Champions League group matches this season – against Basel and CSKA Moscow, respectively – and the Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion in September.

The Red Devils' next league assignment sees them taking on arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield on 14 October.