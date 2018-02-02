Victoria Beckham has confirmed the news that the Spice Girls are reuniting by posting a picture of the five-piece to her Instagram page.

The 43-year-old excited her 18.5m followers by sharing the snap of the smiling ladies – bar a close-mouthed Mrs Beckham.

Speculation for the girl band's meet up today was rife as Geri Horner, 45, and Mel C, 44, were the first members to be pictured ahead of the get-together which was held at Horner's Hertfordshire home, with Mel B, 42, being spotted arriving at the mansion later on.

But to fans' delight, all of the ladies managed to meet up in what is being reported as a £50m reunion, with Beckham posing in a black rollneck next to a grinning Emma Bunton, 42, and captioning the shot: "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends."

Spice Girl fanatics have gone wild over the shot, with one person commenting: "Wow!! Simply amazing ❤," while someone else said: "Omg this is epic! ."

A third put: "I'm dying. This is just so beautiful! ."

According to The Sun, the singers are discussing a range of projects including a new compilation album and a TV talent show that could see them pocket £10m each.

Beckham, who has reinvented herself as a fashion designer, has reportedly agreed to complete the line-up on one condition: she doesn't have to sing.

"This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again. But after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year," a source told the site.

"It's very exciting because she has always been adamant she wouldn't go back."

The last time Posh, Ginger, Sporty, Baby and Scary Spice performed together was when they brought the curtains down at the Olympics by taking to the stage at London 2012 closing ceremony.