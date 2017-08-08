Victoria Beckham could be taking a Tyneside a takeaway restaurant to court after it compared the former Spice Girl to its uber thin pizza crusts.

Sidhu Golden Fish and Chips provoked the wrath of the 43-year-old singer turned designer with its choice of slogan for the back of its delivery van, which featured a caricature of an emaciated Beckham wearing a sash which read: "Anorexic Fashion Icon."

Inscribed next to the controversial image was the slogan: "Our new Victoria Beckham thin crust only 2mm thin."

A spokesperson for the mother-of-four branded the marketing strategy "highly inappropriate", and accused the restaurant of trivialising eating disorders. The representative said it was now a legal matter.

Anorexia charity claimed that the "appalling advert" promoted eating disorders. Marg Oaten, who has an MBE for services to eating disorders, said: "The people responsible for this should hang their heads in shame.

"The advert puts people at genuine risk. Those who suffer from eating disorders are constantly battling with their feelings and thoughts.

"They will see the advert and start comparing themselves to the size of Victoria Beckham." The 2Become hitmaker, who is a UK size 6, has long faced scrutiny over her slight frame.

However, manager Soni Sidhu has defended the advert, claiming that it was not intended to offend and insisted that the company was not out to make a "quick buck".

"As the manager and on the behalf of all our staff and owners I would like to state we recognise how serious eating disorders are and would never make light the seriousness of people with eating disorders," he told ITV.

He continued: "We would like our customers and all people, in general, to take our advertising in context. We are not a fly by night business trying to make a quick buck. Anorexia and any mental illness are very serious.

"We have always stated even if one individual is upset or offended by our advert we would be more than happy to take it down.

"From all the comments on newspaper websites and our Facebook page we have received nothing but support. It is reassuring the general public are sensible enough to differentiate between make-believe and real life."