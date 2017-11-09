Victoria Beckham was one of the five celebrities to feature in the historic first issue of British Vogue Magazine under new editor Edward Enninful and the former Spice Girls singer rocked it in just her pyjamas.

David Beckham's wife ditched the heels to pose on her bed in her Hertfordshire house, wearing just a pair of casual checked pink pyjamas from her Resort 2018 collection for the December issue shoot.

The mum-of-four also opened up about her skimpy outfits from her Spice Girls days. Reflecting on her teenage dress sense, the 43-year-old said, "Did I have a perm that was slightly distasteful? Yes. Did I wear strange jeans? Yes."

Continuing on her Spice Girls looks, she said, "Did I look inappropriate ever? Not until the Spice Girls. My mum would never let me go out dressed like that."

This is not the first time the mother-of-four has opened up about her outfits. The designer previously admitted she and her former Spice Girls bandmates Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton looked like "men in drag" in the late 1990s.

"We had so much make-up on, it was unbelievable. I look back at the pictures and I'm like, "Woah!" That was a lot of make-up, we took the layering of make-up to a whole new level," the designer said back in September, at the launch of her new Estée Lauder makeup collection

"There's one that was the most hideous — we went to the American Music Awards and we looked like men in drag," she had said, reflecting on her outfits in the late 1990s.

Since shooting to fame with the Spice Girls, Victoria has broken away from the group and established herself as a successful designer with a fashion empire.

Crediting her strong work ethic with her upbringing, she told British Vogue, "Mum and Dad used to really give me a lot of confidence, I believed that I could achieve anything. The support of my family has always been incredible. Whenever I said that I can't do it my Dad just wouldn't hear it."

"'What do you mean you can't do it, why can't you do it?' And I do that to our children as well. I've never been the sort of person to give up."

Victoria, who shares Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz and six-year-old Harper with husband David, also shared details about her childhood bedroom.

She told Vogue, "When I was a child my bedroom was very pretty. I had Laura Ashley wallpaper and it was very girly. My mum's friend used to give me her empty bottles of Coco Chanel and I used to put them on my dressing table."