Brooklyn Beckham got his earliest taste of the Big Apple when visiting New York with his mother Victoria Beckham for her shows at the New York Fashion Week. But now that he packs his bags to move there to pursue an education in photography, the fashion designer is a bit emotional.

Victoria shared a photo on Instagram of her with her eldest son. "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college" she captioned the post. "We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x."

In a recent interview with People magazine, the budding photographer confessed to falling in love with the city. "Everywhere in New York is cool to see and cool to photograph," he said.

"I'm studying art and photography, like film and digital – a mix of both," he explained about his course. "I'm really excited to start and I feel like it'll be a really cool thing for me to focus on for a few years."

The shift will put a lot of distance between Brooklyn and the rest of the Beckham clan, with his parents and siblings Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6 living in the UK. Luckily the family tends to be on the move constantly for work and make numerous trips across the pond.

On 18 August, the family, sans Harper, who we presume was already tucked into bed by then, celebrated the shift with dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Malibu. The day before, the whole group visited the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles where David posed for a photo with his eldest, captioning it: "Still not too old for a little ice cream with Dad."

Cruz also shared an image from the visit on his Instagram page in which he posed with the rest of his siblings in a room full of giant popsicle figures.