Victoria Beckham has taken to social media to share the after-school snack – which I'm hesitant to call a 'treat' – she dishes out to her youngest children, and it's as dull and healthy as you'd expect. It's seeds. She feeds them seeds.

What specifically does she feed Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12 and Haprer, 6? "Seeds doused in organic Aminos! Grilled until crispy! After school snack," the mother of four says, sharing a picture of the seeds in a baking tray waiting to put into the oven.

The picture shared using Instragram's story feature, and so is no longer available.

Hopefully her children go behind her back and buy some proper food with actual flavour. They're young, so their metabolism will forgive a few chicken takeouts, litres of Fanta, Jaffa Cakes and Flumps.

Victoria's eldest, 18-year-old Brooklyn Beckham, can presumably feed himself.

Beckham, well-known for her healthy lifestyle, has often talked about her approach to staying trim.

"I go for a three-mile run every morning and I work out for an hour with a personal trainer, which gives me just enough time to get to the kitchen to puree Romeo's avocados," she told Vogue Nederland in June.

Talking to Vogue, she also discussed losing baby weight after the birth of Harper in 2011. ""I worked out a lot. I ran a lot. I did it six days a week. I become quite obsessive when I get into something."

Prior to this, she also told Elle Magazine: "Normally, I wake up, do half my work-out – an hour – wake the kids up, give them breakfast, take them to school, come back, do another hour, quickly shower and then come into work.

"I eat lots of fish, lots of vegetables and a lot of fruit. I work out every day, six or seven days [a week]."