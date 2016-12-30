Former popstar-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham has received a formal warning after her company failed to file its accounts on time.

This is the third year-in-a-row that Victoria Beckham Ltd, which was set up in 2008, has been tardy.

The business was served with a 'notice of compulsory strike-off' by Companies House on 6 December.

The 42-year-old has been given until 5 February to provide an adequate explanation for the delay, failing which the outfit will be "struck off the register and the company will be dissolved", reports the MailOnline.

Consequently, the company — which enjoyed a turnover of more than £34m in 2014 — and all of its property, would then "belong to the Crown".

Parent company Beckham Brand Holdings Ltd — established by Victoria and her husband David in 2014 — faces a similar fate having been served with a strike-off letter on 13 December.

A source close to the family put the late filing down to a "backlog".

"They have been sent to Companies House, but I understand that there is a backlog. There is no financial problems. This late filing has not impacted the business in any way," the source told the publication.

David and Victoria are both currently on holiday in the Maldives with their sons Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and five-year-old daughter Harper.

It was recently revealed that Victoria — who originally shot to fame as a member of 90s girlband Spice Girls — is set to receive an OBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours list.

The nod is being given for Victoria's contribution to fashion and her charity work. David received the same recognition 13 years ago.

Speaking about the honour in the documentary; Our Queen At Ninety to mark the Queen's 90th birthday earlier this year, he described it as one of his "proudest moments".

The 41-year-old continued: "That day was special for me because I brought my grandparents with me, it made me proud that I could bring them to somewhere that they worshipped for their whole lives.

"Meeting the Queen, it doesn't get better than that. You can feel the emotion, I can personally feel the emotion, because I just love everything about our Queen and what she represents. We all look for role models, we all look for leaders. I'm privileged and proud that we have the number one leader."