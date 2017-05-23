Reports of a suspect package have lead to the closure and evacuation of London's Victoria coach station.

According to the Metro, Buckingham Palace Road and other streets in the area are closed as police investigate the package.

Westminster Police tweeted: "Avoid Victoria coach station due to ongoing incident #WeStandTogether"

It comes after 22 people were killed at a blast in Manchester last night at an Ariana Grande concert.

