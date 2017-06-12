Police have released CCTV footage after a man was left in critical condition following an assault in Trafalgar Square on Saturday (3 June).

The video shows two men chasing after the 50-year-old victim, striking the back of his head and kicking him as he falls to the ground, outside the National Gallery in the centre of London.

No weapons were used in the attack, police have said. The attackers are shown calmly walking off as their victim lies unconscious on the pavement.

Emergency services and police rushed to the scene at 12.40am after bystanders reported that the man had collapsed following the brutal assault.

Metropolitan police said the man had suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical, but stable, condition.

They have urged anyone with information about the two suspects to come forward. They are looking for a bearded man with a top knot hair style who was wearing a red T-shirt, dark trousers and light coloured shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a black jacket with a white emblem on his right shoulder and white writing on the back.

Anyone with information relating to the incident, is urged to contact Westminster Serious Crime Unit on 07500 766462, or Tweet information via @MetCC.