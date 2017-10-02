A Sydney couple has posted a video of a cooked steak that appeared to be crawling with live maggots. The video posted on Facebook has been viewed more than 195,000 times.

Stella Kim and her partner Sushil Lamichhane were celebrating 1000 days together at The Ranch Hotel in North Ryde on Wednesday evening (27 September) when they noticed small white worms on one of the three steaks they had ordered.

"We ordered steaks and one of our steaks was full of worms. Live worms coming out of the steak. We couldn't believe this was happening at one of the big restaurant [sic] in Australia," Kim said in her Facebook post.

"I wish no one has to go through this horrible experience. We have lost our appetite."

Kim had contacted the New South Wales Food Authority and the City of Ryde Council to report the incident, according to Fairfax Media.

The restaurant is said to have issued a refund for all four meals ordered by the couple and their friends.

The couple claimed that, since their meal, The Ranch offered them $500 (£375.60) as compensation.

However, Lamichhane said they did not want to accept the offer. He said that the restaurant also deleted their online review from its Google profile.

"We just want to let people know," he said. "The thing that most annoys us is they removed our review. They are not wanting their mistake to be known by the public."

"Once the manager saw the video, he asked me to send it to his mobile and he said he would bring us something wormless."

Trevor Smith, national food manager of the ALH Group, which owns The Ranch has referred the matter to ALH Group's regulatory and corporate affairs manager David Curry, who has not responded, Fairfax Media reported.

"Our investigation revealed that the incident was due to blowfly larva laid after the meal was cooked, as it is not possible for larva to survive the cooking process," a spokesman for the restaurant told SBS.