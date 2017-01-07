Here is your round-up of the biggest video game news stories from the first seven days of 2017, including BioWare finally confirming a release date for Mass Effect: Andromeda, a new map arriving in hit shooter Overwatch, and the reintroduction of promising indie Rime.

Below are the original stories in part. For further details, click the headlines.

BioWare and EA have announced that Mass Effect: Andromeda will launch on PS4, Xbox One and PC beginning 23 March 2017 in Europe and on 21 March in North America.

The news confirms months of speculation regarding the anticipated science fiction RPG's launch.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda is our most ambitious Mass Effect game to date," read a statement on the game's website. "We're telling completely new stories, creating new characters, new planets, new species, and introducing new gameplay systems.

"And for the first time, we're bringing Mass Effect to the Frostbite game engine, an incredible engine that's delivering a tremendous graphical jump from the trilogy to Mass Effect: Andromeda. To deliver on this, we're taking all the time we can to make sure you're getting the best possible experience."

Blizzard has released a new map called Oasis for its popular hero-based shooter Overwatch. Set in a futuristic Arabian desert city, Oasis was released for PS4, Xbox One and PC as part of a new free update on 3 January.

"Oasis is one of the world's most advanced cities, a shining jewel rising from the Arabian Desert," Blizzard's description for the new Control map reads. "A monument to human integrity and invention, researchers and academics from around the region came together to found a city to scientific progress without restraints.

"The city and its inhabitants are governed by the Ministries, a collection of brilliant minds who possess many secrets, which have attracted the interest of powerful organisations from around the world."

Announced at Gamescom 2013, indie adventure Rime disappeared for roughly 12 months in late 2014 before it was confirmed to IBTimes UK last July that the project was indeed alive and well. Developer Tequila Works has now officially reintroduced the anticipated title and confirmed some release details.

As suspected, Rime is no longer a PS4 exclusive: it will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch in May 2017. No specific release date has been announced, but a new trailer was released to assure fans that the game is in good health.

Rime will be the subject of multiple features and interviews published over the next few weeks over at IGN as part of the site's IGN First series.

For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK.