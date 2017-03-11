Here is your round-up of the biggest video game news stories from the past seven days, including news on the successful launch of Nintendo's new console Switch and a delay in the wide launch of Overwatch's latest character.

There's also news regarding the latest major update for PS4 and PC game No Man's Sky, which hopes to further build upon the controversial game released last summer.

Below are the original stories in part. For more, click the headlines.

Sales of Nintendo's new Switch console following its global launch last Friday (3 March) have been revealed for the US, Japan and the Europe, suggesting a strong launch for the home/handheld hybrid device.

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime revealed that Nintendo Switch sold more in its first week (consisting of its first weekend) on release than any previous Nintendo console in North America.

In Japan, video game publication Famitsu estimated that sales tallied 330,637 units, a solid figure when compared with first week sales of the PS4 (322k), Wii U (308k) and Wii (370k).

Overwatch's new playable hero Orisa won't join the wider game, following a stint in public testing, until "later this month", the hit shooter's director Jeff Kaplan has revealed on the Overwatch community forum.

Orisa, a new Tank-class hero, was announced last week after months of anticipation and speculation. The character, a four-legged android, has since been playable on Overwatch's Public Test Realm (PTR) server on PC.

"We're leaving Orisa on the PTR for a little while. We're getting great feedback and fixing a lot of issues," Kaplan wrote.

Hello Games has released its massive new Path Finder update for space exploration game No Man's Sky, introducing new planetary vehicles, a permadeath mode, PS4 Pro support, base sharing and more.

Announced earlier this week, update 1.2 is the second major post-launch content update since No Man's Sky's troubled release in August, following the Foundation update in November. The update has been detailed on the No Man's Sky website and in a trailer.

The update introduces new Exocraft vehicles allowing players to explore and make their way across their home planet in No Man's Sky's vast universe.

