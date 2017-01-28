Here is your round-up of the biggest video game news stories from the past seven days, including the release of Capcom's highly-anticipated Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and the start of Overwatch's latest seasonal event celebrating Chinese New Year.

There's also the huge news that Square Enix will be developing multiple games based on the properties of Marvel Comics, starting with a video game based on iconic superhero team The Avengers.

Below are the original stories in part. For further details, click the headlines.

Do you remember the slow creak of an opening door in Resident Evil's Spencer Mansion? These cleverly dressed-up loading screens were created in an attempt to make room transitions feel seamless. Each door cracked open ominously, and you never quite knew what to expect on the other side.

It was tense, but then this was the '90s – a time when people were scared of a man who could squeeze through small gaps in an episode of The X Files.

21 years later we're all desensitised to gore, dog-based jump scares, and zombies, so Capcom has been forced to reinvent its iconic survival horror series, and not for the first time either. Resident Evil 4 shifted the viewpoint to an over-the-shoulder camera, foregoing the fixed angles of the original trilogy and upping the action – but Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is the most drastic deviation from the norm, changing the perspective to first-person, introducing a new protagonist, Ethan Winters, and relocating the horror to a plantation on the bayou....

Blizzard has officially released a trailer for hit online shooter Overwatch's Year of the Rooster event, which starts today. Created to mark the Chinese New Year, the event will include new character costumes, items and a new mode.

Said new mode is called Capture The Rooster, which for all intents and purposes is a version of classic FPS mode Capture The Flag, but with a flag adorned with the symbolic animal from the Chinese Zodiac.

Square Enix have acquired the rights to make video games based on the Marvel superhero universe. The first game will star The Avengers, and was revealed with a trailer teasing the presence of The Hulk, Thor, Captain America and Iron Man.

The "multi-game" partnership will involve studios including Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics and Deus Ex developer Eidos Montreal, whose most recent games were published by Square.

It's not entirely clear if both developers are working on this Avengers title or whether one is and the other is working on its own Marvel project. We won't find out for a while, as Square has said there will be no further announcements until 2018.

For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK.