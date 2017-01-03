Part two of our run-down of 50 games to get excited about in 2017 introduces a whopping great dollop of science fiction to the mix. There's the return to DICE's battlefield far far away, David Cage dreaming about an android dreaming of electric sheep and the best possible Trekkie fan service.

Further still there's a creepy space-set reboot that trades Blue Oyster Cult and portals for creepy psychological horror and Telltale Games' take on Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord, Gamora and Drax. It's not just sci-fi on the list though, there's outright horror, an addictive local multiplayer favourite and more.

Below we run through ten more of our most anticipated games of the year ahead.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Announced in an investor's call, Battlefront 2 will arrive in time for the release of Star Wars: Episode 8 in cinemas and will feature the characters and locations from the new film and 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. We were big fans of the original despite fan complaints regarding a lack of single player campaign, and we're expecting something even better here.

Release date: Q4 2017

Detroit: Become Human (PS4)

David Cage is a polarising figure in gaming, but there's no denying that his games always offer something different and intriguing no matter the overall result. Detroit: Become Human sees him take on a near-future sci-fi tale about artificial intelligence revolving around a cast of android characters that can die through the player's actions and the story will continue.

Release date: TBA

Prey (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The original Prey was a sci-fi shooter released in the early days of the Xbox 360. It was weird and memorable mostly for its use of Blue Oyster Cult's Don't Fear The Reaper. This reboot looks very different. Set on board a space station in the near-future, it focuses on protagonist Morgan Yu surviving an invasion of shadowy aliens in a game that appears to be a psychological horror reminiscent of BioShock's style and vibe.

Release date: Q1 / Q2 2017

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

As accomplished as Obsidian are when it comes to making RPGs, South Park: The Stick of Truth owes a great deal of its success to how involved TV series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker were in the development of the game. This looked like the TV series to the point they were often indistinguishable, and the sense of humour was spot-on. This sequel, a superhero spoof, could be even better.

Release date: TBA

Outlast 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Red Barrels' original Outlast was one of a string of smaller-budget horror games that reinvigorated the genre, and saw established series like Silent Hill (briefly, through PT) and Resident Evil (through upcoming sequel 7) change how they played. Hopes are very high for the sequel four years in the making.

Release date: Q1 2017

Sniper Elite 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Happy Valentine's Day! Rebellion has quietly cultivated a popular cult series out of a game people initially loved primarily for slow-motion shots of Nazis getting sniped in the balls. The latest entry ups the scope, introducing more third-person combat options and improving the large open levels.

Release date: 14 February

Cuphead (Xbox One, PC)

Cuphead made our 2016 preview before going largely silent for most of the year. It appears the radio silence is due to the development of more conventional platforming sections to supplement what was previously a boss-run game. With its superb visual style, Cuphead will still be one to keep an eye on.

Release date: TBA

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift)

In Star Trek: Bridge Crew, a group of players come together to play roles aboard the bridge of a Federation vessel. One will be captain, another will be in charge of steering, another in charge of weapons and another in charge of the engines. The crew must work as a team to confront and overcome set challenges involving rescuing stranded civilians and taking on Klingon foes. Could be a VR must-have.

Release date: 14 March

Guardians of the Galaxy: A Telltale Series (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

We've known for a while that Telltale Games was working on a Marvel Comics property, and immediately a couple of possibilities sprung to mind. Guardians of the Galaxy was one of those; seemingly a perfect fit for Telltale's style and a property with plenty of scope for story-possibilities. Certainly a lot of potential here.

Release Date: TBA

Nidhogg 2 (PS4, PC)

Nidhogg was a highlight of the spate of local multiplayer indie delights that gave gamers something to smile about during a relatively barren 2014. In the game, two players duel with swords, hoping to get past their opponent and to the end of a given side of the screen, moving through a handful of level portions before a final screen where they're able to win. Its new visual style may be a little controversial, but we can't wait to play more Nidhogg.

Release date: TBA

