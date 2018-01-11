Three Indian army soldiers have been injured after they fell off a helicopter on 9 January during rehearsals for Army Day in New Delhi.

The incident is said to have taken place due to the malfunctioning of a slithering boom attached to the helicopter. The soldiers are reported safe and are undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital Research and Referral in New Delhi.

A video doing the rounds on social media, shows soldiers sliding down a rope from the helicopter. All of a sudden, the rope gets detached and the three men come crashing down, the Financial Express reported.

The Indian army has ordered an investigation into the incident. IBTimes UK has contacted the army and are awaiting a response.

15 January - Army Day

The Indian Army celebrates Army Day in honour of Lieutenant General KM Kariappa who took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher on 15 January 1949.

General Sir Francis Butcher was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. This year marks the 70th Army Day celebration.

According to the Indian Army website, the army showcases parades and other military shows in the national capital New Delhi on the day.

Army Day is also celebrated to honour Indian soldiers who died protecting their country. The serving army takes a pledge to maintain their service and protect the nation from enemies.