A large fire ripped through a car wash in Glasgow on Tuesday night (3 October) with local residents hearing loud "bangs" as firefighters tackled the blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service were called to Castle Autos in Farmload Road, Rutherglen, at around 10.45pm.

The area was cordoned off and the adjacent road closed by police as fire crews using three appliances tried to contain the fire.

Footage of the blaze posted online shows flames engulfing the single-storey building and towering into the night sky.

Twitter user Scott Phillips, who posted the video, wrote alongside: "Large fire at Castle Autos, Farmloan Road, Rutherglen. Farmloan Road closes by police. Multiple bangs heard by local residents!"

Fire crews took three hours to get the blaze under control. There were no reported injuries.

A spokesman for the fire service said a joint investigation has been launched with Police Scotland into the cause of the incident.

They said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 10.45pm on Tuesday, October 3, to reports of a fire within a single storey car wash on Farmeloan Road, Rutherglen.

"A total of three appliances were immediately mobilised to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames using high powered hoses.

"Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.

"A joint investigation between SFRS and Police Scotland to establish the cause of the fire will take place in due course."