Transport bosses are investigating after astonishing footage emerged showing a runaway London bus careering across a main road – with no driver behind the wheel.
The video, taken on a taxi's dashcam, captured the moment the red double-decker runs across three lanes towards a central reservation.
A man believed to be the driver can then be seen rushing to the controls before bringing the vehicle to a stop and reversing it back up a side street.
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on a street in Marylebone. The footage shows at least one passenger on the bus at the time.
An astonished passenger in the taxi can be heard in the video saying: "What is this guy doing? Is he sleeping? F*****g hell."
The taxi driver responds by saying: "He wasn't in the driving seat... he was asleep."
The black cab driver who posted the footage on Twitter wrote alongside: "Runaway bus ... he got behind the wheel just in time, thank god no casualties."
The Met Police's Cycle Safety Team responded to the video saying it was "unbelievable".
They wrote: "@TfL I suggest would be holding a fully investigation into this matter @metpoliceuk #RTPC."
A Transport for London spokesperson said: "We have asked the bus operator, Go Ahead, to urgently investigate this footage and to report back to us."