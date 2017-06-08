A video purportedly showing fighting in Maiduguri, capital of Nigeria's restive Borno state, has emerged.

The video shows people running and screaming, while gunshots can be heard in the background. It was posted to Twitter on Wednesday (7 June) by a Nigerian academic and analyst with the caption: "Maiduguri is currently under Boko Haram attack."

It is not clear whether the video is related to the suicide bombings as well as clashes with the army that occurred in Maiduguri on Wednesday evening.

At least ten people were killed and 40 injured during multiple bombings at mosques in the town, which is Boko Haram's birthplace and epicentre of its insurgency.

Witnesses said at least four explosions occurred in eastern Maiduguri and the number of deaths is likely to increase.

The blasts took place as the army was repelling a Boko Haram attack against the Jiddari Polo community, in the south of the town, the Premium Times reported.

Army spokesperson Sani Usman said the troops had neutralised the Jiddari Polo attack in a "merciless operation" against the terrorists. He said residents in the area had planned to flee their homes but "were reassured with rapid response of Nigerian troops."

The army has not yet commented on the four suicide bombing missions and has not responded to a request for a comment submitted via Twitter.

The Premium Times said the Borno state police confirmed the incidents, but gave no further details.

Boko Haram fights against Western influence in Nigeria and aims to impose its version of Sharia law throughout occupied territories. In 2016, the group allied with Isis.

The UN says at least 20,000 people have died in Nigeria and neighbouring states since the Boko Haram insurgency became violent in 2009. The conflict has also displaced at least 2.1 million people.

The group used to control territories the size of Belgium. However, Nigeria's ongoing military operation, Lafiya Dole, and a regional offensive – consisting of 8,700 troops from Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Benin – have scored some successes, with soldiers recapturing key territories and releasing thousands of civilians held captive by the group.

Last year, the army claimed it had stormed Boko Haram's last known stronghold in Sambisa Forest, which the group denied.

The attacks on Wednesday took place weeks after a Boko Haram faction released 82 girls, who had been held captive since April 2014. The release was the result of negotiations that involved several actors, including the Swiss government.

The release suggested there could be further collaboration between the government and the group, now split in at least two factions after Isis replaced Abubakar Shekau as leader with Abu Musab al-Barnawi, a former Boko Haram spokesperson.

The country's government and army have often claimed the fight against the insurgents was over.

In December 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari – currently on medical leave in the UK – announced the fight against the insurgents had been "technically won". However, attacks have continued since.

"Boko Haram still has the capacity to carry out raids on both soft and hard targets without fear of military reprisals," security analyst David Otto told IBTimes UK.

"This is an indication that the group, with its many factions, has the confiden[ce] to launch not only suicide attacks but equally conventional attacks.

"Boko Haram is no where near defeat - no one knows or has ever known for sure their actual capabilities, but what we know for sure is that they believe in their ideology and they retain the ability to confront the military in several ways than suicide bombers alone. The video shows fighting taking place and [suggests] that Boko Haram is not finished technically or practically," he added.

