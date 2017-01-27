Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted by two suspects who attempted to steel his three-wheeled motorbike. CCTV footage shows the two men wearing helmets and black balaclavas riding a stolen motorbike up and down Arnull's Road in Streatham, south-west London on 10 December 2016.

One of the suspects then got off the motorbike and attempted to steal a three-wheeled motorbike that was parked in the street.

The owner of the bike then came out of the house carrying a pair of nunchucks and challenged the two men.

One of the suspects was able to take the nunchucks off him and assaulted him with them, causing injuries to his hands.

After two other people from inside the house came out to assist the victim, the two suspects ran off towards Gibson Hill, abandoning the motorbike they were riding in the street.

Police are now appealing for help in finding the two men seen in the footage.

Detective Constable Ania Casey, investigating officer from Croydon, said: "If the owner had not locked his motorbike with a heavy chain, his bike may have been taken in seconds. Those extra minutes were sufficient enough to alert the owner and his neighbours to deter the two suspects."