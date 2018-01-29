Do aliens exist? Well, at least a group of conspiracy theorists believes they do and have visited us sometime in the distant past.

On Thursday (25 January), a video claiming to show a slew of ancient artefacts resembling "aliens" went viral and fanned wild theories of Earth's distant visitors. The clip, which comes from a channel dubbed UFOmania, has been viewed more than 150,000 times and has got the internet divided about the existence of extraterrestrials.

The video claims that the artefacts were unearthed in a cave in Mexico and are very popular with the locals there.

"Many will know the Klaus Dona Artefacts. There are Tons more where they came from. More and more locals and farmers are showing their private Artefacts," the caption of the 2-minute long clip reads. "Fortunately they did not give their Artefacts to the Smithsonian Institute and the like for further Analysis."

According to Daily Star, some of the sculptures seen in the spooky video match the conventional depiction of aliens — elongated face, round eyes, flying saucers— while others look completely unexplainable. Believers of the alien theory suggest that the objects were either built by the aliens themselves or people who were around during the time of their visit.

"Awesome artefacts! so glad the Smithsonian didn't get their hands on them - we never would have seen them," said a YouTube user. "Incredible evidence to support that extraterrestrials have been engaging the human race for a very long time," said another.

"The reason I believe them to be genuine is in few of the artefacts ships are depicted flying into & out of the sun as if it is some kind of portal," a third YouTube user said.

One even noted, "Haven't seen these artefacts before, but none of this surprises me. There's a lot more to come."

Another believer went ahead to note that these creatures were the creators of human race. "They lived on Earth for over 7,000 years and they created man," the person wrote.

However, as the authenticity of the video or the artefacts has not been examined by any recognised organisation, many are still not convinced. The posters have also not given any evidence to back up their claims or revealed where exactly in Mexico the so-called "alien" objects were unearthed. "A bunch of stuff that kinda sorta looks alien-like to the untrained eye was allegedly found by someone, somewhere, somewhen," commented a viewer. "Who wouldn't be convinced by that?"

"If it looks too good to be true, it's probably not. The fact that they wouldn't submit them for testing doesn't help either," added another stressing on the fact that the objects have not be analysed.

The theories of aliens and their visits have been doing the rounds for years, but till date, no solid evidence of their existence has come up. However, the entire scientific community is working to find habitable worlds and possible signs of life in some form.

"Assuming these are genuine artefacts, these are probably not depicting aliens. Depicting humans with exaggerated features is something people have been doing for a long time. It's called caricature".