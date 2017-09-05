A video of a toddler born without hands or legs calming his little brother by placing a dummy in his mouth is doing the rounds on social media.

Katie Whiddon, a mother-of-three from Texas, posted the video on Facebook and Instagram six days ago, and wrote: "Camden might not have hands, but he doesn't let that stop him from taking care of his siblings."

The video has been shared more than 200,000 times with 64,000 likes on Facebook and has gained over 60,000 views on Instagram.

"Camden is always right there to give him his pacifier and wipe the spit up off of his mouth," the 22-year-old mother told the Mail Online.

"This is an everyday thing for us, but I thought our friends and family would like to see it," she added.

In the short clip, three-year-old Camden can be seen calming his crying brother, Jaxton, by placing the dummy in his mouth with the help of his face and arms. He continues to hold the dummy until Jaxton stops crying.

"I know that most people look at Camden and think, poor child. But when he gets comfortable in his surroundings and starts doing things on his own, everyone always gathers around to watch!" The Independent quoted Katie as saying.

Phocomelia syndrome

Camden is born with phocomelia syndrome, a congenital disorder that involves malformation of limbs and amelia.

This condition is a birth defect in which the baby does not have one or more limbs. Camden has no legs and his arms end where the elbow should be. His parents are planning on getting him prosthetic legs and arms, the Mail Online reported.