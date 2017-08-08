Paulie Malignaggi has unloaded on Conor McGregor after revealing many details about their sparring sessions.

The former WBA welterweight champion was brought in as a sparring partner for McGregor to help him prepare for his upcoming boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather on 26 August.

However, Malignaggi left the camp after he took issue at several leaked photos were from their sessions that made the Irishman look good, most notably one that made it seem like McGregor had knocked him down.

While he had previously praised the UFC lightweight champion as much as he could, "Magic Man" is now being blunt and revealing as he details about how their sparring sessions really went.

"Only his photographers are allowed in the gym so they're going to get pictures favourable to him and I don't mind that," he told Fox 5's Sports Xtra. "I wasn't happy [with that one picture] because he knows that I know that it wasn't from a punch. He was actually frustrated from getting beat up that particular day and that was actually a shove-down, a push-down."

"I think even the referee wasn't allowed to talk about it. I think at the end of the day sparring should stay in the gym. I wouldn't have went around talking about I how beat up Conor McGregor if I wasn't forced to."

When asked if McGregor could actually fight, Malignaggi cited that he was a mixed martial artist champion for a reason but when it came to boxing, it was a different story.

"He can definitely fight," he added. "He's a mixed martial arts champion but as far as boxing is confirmed, I'm not going to tell you he can't box - he understands what he wants to do and how he wants to do it. But he's got to progress, there's things he's got to come along with and it's not so easy to come along that fast."

"My problem with Conor is his arrogance. His arrogance is to the point where he can't make progress, he can't learn.

"He just wants a bunch of yes-men around him, he doesn't want to be told that he's doing something wrong, he doesn't want to be told that he needs to make progress or that he needs to change certain things. Whatever he's doing, he just wants to be told how great he's doing."

Malignaggi went on to talk about ethics, McGregor being on the cheaper side and Mayweather as you can watch the full interview below.