The Baby Shark Challenge is a new dance challenge which has been grabbing attention among the Indonesians for weeks now. People are uploading their dancing videos on YouTube with the background song Baby Shark and are using the hashtag #BabySharkChallenge.

The Baby Shark song, which shot to fame for its catchy beat, simple lyrics and fun dance movement, helps children develop their fine motor skills.

The song mentions members of the shark family, starting from the baby to the grandparents. People are sharing the video on Twitter and are tagging others to take up this challenge.

Local celebrities have also joined the trend and have uploaded videos on their social media channels. Among them were the musician family of Anang Hermansyah. Singer Ashanty, popularly known as Keluarga ASIX, actress Natasha Wilona and singer Syahrini also made a parody of this song.

The Baby Shark song was made by Pinkfong, a Los Angeles-based company that develops animated content which provides fun-learning experiences to children across the globe.

"We're very glad to see that many [our] Indonesian users who love 'Baby Shark' song from Pinkfong and make it as a digital sensation by creating #BabySharkChallenge," Ryan Lee, the head of international business development of Pinkfong said in a press release.

"We will be creating many entertaining contents that can help children to learn in the most fun way but it also can be enjoyed by a whole family," he was quoted as saying by The Jakarta Post.