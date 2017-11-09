Women's rights campaigners in Iran have released eye-opening footage showing the abuse they receive when refusing to wear a hijab in public.

In one video a man can be heard threatening to "slap" one of the campaigners for not adhering to Iran's strict Islamic laws.

Another clip shows a woman's father come to her defence after she was admonished by a passerby for not covering her hair while walking in the street.

After they complain that his daughter is flouting laws, her father can be heard telling the man: "I don't believe in that nonsense."

A third clip sees a woman threaten to call the police after spotting one of the campaigners walking her dog without a hijab.

"Put on your shawl or I'm gonna call 110 [Iran's police number]," she can be heard shouting from her home. "I'm gonna call police, stay where you are if you've got the guts."

The woman responds: "I'm staying here, you can call the police."

The campaigner then addresses the camera and says: "This is Iran. That woman who likes to choose her own hijab doesn't allow me to choose mine."

The hijab has been mandatory dress requirement for women in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The women's rights campaigners featured in the clips are part of a social media campaign called White Wednesdays, which sees women in Iran wearing a white piece of clothing as a symbol of protest against veil laws.

The movement is the brainchild of Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, founder of My Stealthy Freedom, which began in 2014 to oppose the mandatory dress code for women.

"We are a generation that will not beg for freedom," a Facebook post on the group's page reads.

"Rather, whatever it takes, we will create the occasions to live our freedoms. As a generation, we have no intention of waiting for the change to happen by itself.

"We will be the ones bringing about change. We are a generation that will not wait for the compulsory veiling laws to be repealed. Rather, we will repeal those laws ourselves."

Since starting three years ago, My Stealthy Freedom has received thousands of videos and pictures from women showing themselves without their heads covered.

The campaign has come at a cost to Alinejad, however.

She left Iran in 2009 and lives in self-imposed exile in the US, fearing she will be arrested if she returns to her home country.