A 14-year-old YouTuber has been named "Transgender person of the year" at an LGBT awards ceremony.

Viktoria Harrysson received the accolade for her work on YouTube, at the QX Gay Gala held by Scandinavia's largest LGBT media publisher.

The teenager was handed the award by the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, Sara Danius, who also presents the Nobel Literature Prize, The Local reported.

Harrysson admitted that she did not expect to win so had not prepared a speech. However, she thanked her parents and her audience for their support as she received the award live on TV.

"This is such a big thing. I feel like a sweaty potato, but I am so happy," she joked, according to The Local.

The teenager runs an eponymous YouTube channel, which has over 55,000 subscribers. She posts about gender identity, shares makeup tutorials, and occasionally vlogs about travel.

Harrysson lives in Brastad on the west coast of Sweden, according to Expressen.se. She first identified as a girl when she was three years old.

Aged 12, she watched a video about a girl who was trans and realised this was how she too identified, she told QX.se. However, she did not change her appearance because she feared she would be bullied. Eventually, she revealed her gender identity and the school she attended on her YouTube channel. Her coming out video has been watched over 200,000 times.

