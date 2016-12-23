It was no ordinary interview for Vin Diesel when he was talking to Youtube star Carol Moreira. The actor and producer was smitten by Moreira's beauty as he sat down with her to talk about his past and upcoming projects. He couldn't stop gushing about her during the 12-minute long session. His flirting went so far that the actor is now being accused of harassing the Brazilian interviewer live on camera.

The Fast and The Furious actor kept his flirtatious attitude throughout the interview and even invited Moreira for lunch. "God she is so beautiful. Am I right or wrong? Look at her. How am I supposed to sit over here looking at such beauty? Let's get outta here? Let's go for lunch". Fans thought the interviewer's awkwardness was visible during Diesel's intervention.

The Youtube star, meanwhile, did her best to divert the 49-year-old xXx: Return of the Xander Cage actor from her to the questions she asked but to her embarrassment, he kept on praising her beauty. "I'm in love. I'm in love with the interviewer." When she tried to keep the momentum of the interview going on and asked him to say "I am Groot" in Portuguese, he frequented his flirtatious lines and this time went over the board and said: "I love you. I love her. She's so f***ing sexy. I can't do this interview – look at her." At one point he got down on his knees to sing for her.

Watch the interview here:

However, his actions did not go down well with the viewers and they accused the actor of harassing the female Brazilian interviewer.

"Vin diesel harassed a Brazilian reporter while she was just trying to interview him honestly I'm so tired of men," one angry twitter user wrote responding to the controversial attitude of the Hollywood actor.

"Please don't support Vin Diesel's work. A Braziliann Youtuber did an interview with him and he left her extremely uncomfortable," wrote another.