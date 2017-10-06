First it was between franchise star Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, and now the ongoing Fast and Furious feud has roped in actor Tyrese Gibson into the mix. After the rapper-cum-actor – better known for playing Roman Pearce in the crime thriller – took shots at 'The Rock' with his blunt social media posts, it's series star Dom aka Diesel who has escalated things even further by sending a cheeky message to his fans.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old actor – who has been an F&F staple since the very beginning – shared a memorable photo with co-stars Gibson and the late Paul Walker. And alongside, he simply wrote, "Brotherhood..."

While die-hard fans of the action-adventure franchise have been flocking to the picture-sharing site to pour their heart out over the emotional snap, Diesel's post comes shortly after his Fast colleague's sharply-worded criticism.

Gibson was clearly not mincing his words earlier as he shared back-to-back posts, calling out Johnson for "making the Fast and Furious franchise about YOU", following the recent announcement about the delay of the ninth installment of the series.

"#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your bother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and furious franchise about YOU — And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post," the 38-year-old actor shared on Instagram with the revised Fast 9 release date on 10 April, 2020 (instead of the original 2019 release date).

"#FastFamily right? Nah..... It's about #TeamDwayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys, guys, just relax, I'm just a passionate film critic," Gibson added.

According to reports, the ninth film was supposed to hit theatres a year prior to the new release date, but the studios pushed back the premiere without mentioning reasons. As for the row involving Johnson – who has been a regular on the franchise since Fast Five – the war of words was reignited with Gibson's latest posts.

In a second upload, the actor shared an old throwback photo of the Fast family, minus Johnson, sharing a message on "Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family".

"Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster........... I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys."